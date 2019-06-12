Mark Blinch / Reuters A woman speaks on her cell phone in front of a Rogers Communications sign before the company's annual general meeting in Toronto, April 22, 2014.

TORONTO — Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

Watch: Canadians’ top complaints about telecom services. Story continues below.