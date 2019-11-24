OTTAWA — Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine, ranging from whole heads to pre-cut salad mixes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one patient in Manitoba last month suffered from an illness bearing a “similar genetic fingerprint” to illnesses reported in an ongoing U.S. investigation into an outbreak of E. coli in the Golden State.