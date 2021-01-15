Ford Boots MPP From PC Caucus For 'Irresponsible' Anti-Lockdown Letter

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his government from caucus for speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns.
On Friday, Ford said legislator Roman Baber will no longer sit as a Progressive Conservative and cannot run for the party in the 2022 election.
The move comes after Baber issued a public letter Friday calling on Ford to end the provincewide lockdown, calling it “deadlier than Covid.”
In the letter, Baber argues that lockdowns are causing a number of other serious problems including mental health and addictions issues, and hurting businesses.
The MPP later posted another tweet where he defended his actions.
Ford calls Baber’s letter “irresponsible” and accuses him of spreading misinformation.
Earlier this week, Ford imposed a second state of emergency and imposed a stay-at-home order in an effort to fight rising rates of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.