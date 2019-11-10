Ron MacLean Apologizes For Don Cherry's 'Flat-Out Wrong' Remarks

Don Cherry waded his way into controversy yet again on Saturday night, using his “Coach’s Corner” segment to take down immigrants during a rant about people who don’t wear poppies for Remembrance Day. While Cherry received swift criticism for referring to immigrants as “you people,” many were quick to point out that the 85-year-old host wasn’t the only one at fault. Ron MacLean, who co-hosts with Cherry on “Hockey Night in Canada” was called out for being complacent in Cherry’s rant, by sitting there and nodding while Cherry made statements like claiming “nobody” in Mississauga and Toronto wears poppies.

Hi @RonMacLeanHTH . While Don Cherry goes on an anti-immigrant rant, you are sitting there - nodding your head. This was a moment to show leadership and moral conviction, but instead you chose to be complicit with your silence. From a Canadian who is an immigrant - do better. https://t.co/SpSc91MNxb — Hasan Hai (@HasanHaiNL) November 10, 2019

On Sunday night, MacLean spoke out, opening his “Hometown Hockey” show with an apology for Cherry’s statements and his role in it. “I wanted to address what happened on “Hockey Night in Canada,” he said from Welland, Ont. “Don Cherry made remarks which were hurtful, discriminatory — which were flat-out wrong.” “I owe you an apology too, that’s the big thing I want to emphasize.” MacLean then addressed that during Cherry’s rant he “sat there, did not catch it, did not respond.”

I want to sincerely apologize to our viewers and Canadians. During last night's broadcast, Don made comments that were hurtful and prejudiced and I wish I had handled myself differently. It was a divisive moment and I am truly upset with myself for allowing it. (1/2) — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

I have worked with Don for 30 years, and we both love hockey. But last night, I know we failed you. I see hockey as part of what unites us. I have the honour of travelling across our country to celebrate Canada's game, and our diversity is one of our country's greatest strengths. — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

The 59-year-old host also addressed the apology as one from Cherry and him. “Last night was a really great lesson to Don and me,” he said. “We were wrong and I sincerely apologize and I wanted to thank you for calling me and Don on that last night.” Following Cherry’s statements, Sportsnet released an apology on Twitter Sunday morning calling them “discriminatory” and “offensive.” The company emphasized that it doesn’t represent their “values,” which MacLean reiterated in his apology.