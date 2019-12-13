Rona Ambrose Should Run For Conservative Leader, Brad Wall Says

CP Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall and former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose are shown in a split screen.

REGINA — Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall says while he’s not interested in running for the federal Conservative party leadership, he knows someone who should. Wall said Friday he’s honoured people are thinking of him, but he’s finished with elected politics and is enjoying life in the private sector. But he could possibly become involved if the right candidate came along, he added. Wall said he hopes former interim leader Rona Ambrose enters the race. Hers is one of the names being tossed around in Conservative circles as a possible replacement for Andrew Scheer, who announced on Thursday that he would resign once a new leader is chosen. Watch: Andrew Scheer announces he will resign as Tory leader

Wall said Ambrose was able to unite the Conservatives when former prime minister Stephen Harper quit after the party’s 2015 election defeat and during the subsequent leadership race to replace him. He also suggested she would concentrate the party’s attention elsewhere. “The party wouldn’t be focused on the social conservative issues. She takes a different stand on some of them,” Wall said Friday. “We’d be back to economic issues.” Ambrose recently shared on social media that she’s proud to have been the first Conservative leader to march in a Pride parade. She said it’s time to show support to all families. Scheer was dogged with questions throughout the fall federal election campaign and afterwards about his personal stance on same-sex marriage and abortion.