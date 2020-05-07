Tory MP Sends Virtual Sitting Into Disorder With Dig At May, ‘Fringe Left’

ParlVu Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk and Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May participate in a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in West Block on May 7, 2020.

OTTAWA — The frenetic energy that’s been lost since House of Commons sittings went virtual returned briefly Thursday after a Conservative MP targeted the Green Party parliamentary leader for her comments about oil.

In an all-party special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk called out Elizabeth May by name for telling reporters “oil is dead” the previous day.

Falk, a Saskatchewan MP, claimed May and “the leader of the separatists,”the Bloc Québécois’Yves-François Blanchet,were members of the “fringe left” who “want to destroy our country.” She asked if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed with them, or would stand up for Canada’s energy workers.

May abruptly called for a point of order to bring Speaker Anthony Rota’s attention to Falk’s “unparliamentary” language. Falk’s framing of her comment about the economy as a desire to “destroy” the country was “unacceptable,” May said, and a violation of her parliamentary privilege.

A few Tory MPs then began interrupting her with a disjointed chorus of the word, “debate.” In a typical House sitting, MPs who raise a point of order are supposed to briefly flag what rule of order or decorum they think has been breached before awaiting the Speaker’s ruling.

“No, it’s not debate,” May said, adding that it’s up to the Speaker to rule on that, “not members of the Conservative party.”

