08/19/2019 08:44 EDT

Rosemount Brand Cooked Chicken Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

The packages may have been sold across Canada.

  • The Canadian Press
Cooked and cut chicken breast, similar to the one in this photo, has been recalled due to Listeria concerns.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak that is also being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

The CFIA says it’s possible the chicken was distributed in all provinces across the country in 4.54-kilogram packages with a date of Jan. 21, 2019.

The CFIA says anyone who has the product should either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases, death can occur.

