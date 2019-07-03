He’s beauty and he’s grace, he’s got a terrifying smile on his face — he’s the new Gainer the Gopher, and people are not happy about it. The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ mascot, an anthropomorphized gopher, underwent a makeover that was revealed during the football team’s Canada Day game against the Toronto Argonauts. The results are … terrifying.

What do you think of Gainer the Gopher’s new look? 👀 https://t.co/CFDRTf4DKl — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) July 2, 2019

The gopher went from a portly, simple creature to a lean, mean, terror machine

Was tempted to start working out, get some new clothes and take better care of my appearance. Then a saw fan reaction to Gainer the gopher after his makeover. Excellent excuse to stay on the burger and beer diet. pic.twitter.com/NNAxByFwkM — Ryan Swïtzer (@ryan_switzer) July 2, 2019

New Gainer gives off strong “stressed college student” vibes. He gives me flashbacks to staying up until 2 a.m. finishing the weekly edition of my university newspaper having only consumed a single Kit-Kat bar and three energy drinks, and then walking home and realizing there was a typo on page 6 and there was nothing I could do about it. Those vibes. Seriously, if I sent this tweet my friends would call me because they were worried about me.

hAd to cOver my tracks...😏



bUt I’ll sEe you all For Sasky Saturday!! 👁✌️



- Gainer 🐻 pic.twitter.com/NNSuyrQC3m — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 2, 2019

New Gainer would say “I’m fine” if campus security found him living on the 3rd floor of the university library. New Gainer is that guy who is “too much.” New Gainer hasn’t blinked in 32 years. What I’m saying is a sports mascot shouldn’t look like that. And people agree. In a blog post, sports columnist Rod Pederson compared Gainer to the Philadelphia Flyers’ own viral mascot, Gritty. “The thing is, Gritty is fun and is supposed to be dumb, Gainer is haunting and should be burned immediately,” Pederson wrote. “Bring back old Gainer.”

Roughriders fan Maria Vicente even started a petition to bring the old Gainer back, which has over 3,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. She couldn’t be reached for comment, but on Twitter said “for the love of God why would you mess with our Gopher.”

One last time before I go to bed.



Save Gainer. For the love of God why would you mess with our Gopher.



Please sign the petition. Share the petition.#Riders#RiderNation#CFL#RidersLive#SaveGainerhttps://t.co/xYWbcWMo4b — Gainerette Gopher (Maria Vicente) (@gaineretteg) July 2, 2019

And Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall referred to the new Gainer as something out of a horror novel.

.@BitterGainer Working theory: beloved Gainer tragically died and ..... pic.twitter.com/07Tm75TNjE — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) July 2, 2019

Is he the most terrifying mascot in Canada?

We’re THIS⤵️ excited to get back to playing tonight:#UniteInGreenpic.twitter.com/A8qIhj07GU — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 2, 2019

Some others might give Gainer a run for his money. Harvey the Hound (The Calgary Flames):

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press Harvey the Hound pictured with Calgary Flames fans.

I hate him so much. Why the tongue? Fin (The Vancouver Canucks):

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press Fin, Vancouver Canucks mascot during a game.

I’m going to be honest here, whales should not be anthropomorphized. The explanation of where the legs come from, and how the head is proportioned, is too much for me. Hunter (The Edmonton Oilers):

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers' mascot, poses with fans.

