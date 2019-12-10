Life

‘It Must Have Been Love’: Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dead At 61

The Swedish pop sensation was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002.
By Associated Press via CP

STOCKHOLM — Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said Tuesday.

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and ’90s.

The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Fredriksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”

It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm said.

Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

