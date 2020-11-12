There’s a new Duke in town.

While Ontario’s annual Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be virtual this year, it’s not without palpable excitement. The buzz comes in the form of a Silkie Frizzle rooster named Duke.

He takes the reins from the 2019 mascot, Lil’ Ben, a miniature horse not unlike “Parks and Recreation”’s fictional icon Lil’ Sebastian.

What Duke lacks in pop culture connections, however, he more than makes up for in flair. The festive feathered friend has already provided plenty of inspiration for the fair’s adapted at-home butter sculpture competition.