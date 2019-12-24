Sorry to drop the most annoying cliché ever, but: they grow up so fast.

It was mere months ago that we waited excitedly for the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, Archie. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent out their Christmas “card,” and the master formerly known as newborn looks like he’s already crawling!

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The e-greeting was shared on various social media accounts Monday evening, including royal reporter Omid Scobie’s, and is a black-and-white portrait of the Sussex trio, looking relaxed and happy near a Christmas tree, with Archie staring right at the camera in the foreground, daring you to resist his baby charms and snazzy three-button sweater jumper.

Mama Meghan and Papa Harry are also casually dressed in the background, with Meghan in a sweater and Harry in a rolled-sleeve button-down. The gif greeting twinkles festively to highlight the message: “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Under the portrait is written, “This year we have chosen to send our holiday card electronically.”

Merry Christmas from Sussexes!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan opted for an environmentally friendly e-card this year, sharing a new family portrait with friends, family, colleagues and charities (including all their patronages).



Photo taken by @Janina Gavankar, ©SussexRoyal. pic.twitter.com/caUaCuig4k — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2019

While the card wasn’t shared on the Sussexes’ official social media accounts (yet), a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed it was the real deal to PA News Agency, HuffPost UK reports.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also reportedly sent out their family portrait just in time for Christmas, but through the post instead. And, it was also leaked. As with last year’s holiday photo, the Cambridge family was posed outside, this time around an antique motorcycle.

HuffPost The leaked Cambridge Christmas card of 2019.

Kate is wearing a turquoise wrap dress, with her arm draped around Will, who’s sitting on the motorcycle, holding baby Louis. The youngest Cambridge, who’s just over a year-and-a-half old, is wearing teeny overalls and making a “What’s going on?” face at the camera that any parent is familiar with.

Towheaded Prince George, 6, is clad in plaid shorts and a navy polo, with his elbow casually and cheekily resting on his father’s shoulder. Four-year-old Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, is astride the motorcycle’s sidecar in a sweet blue and white dress.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk in 2018.

As per tradition, the Royal Family will spend Christmas at the Queen’s country estate at Sandringham. The Queen typically arrives early to prepare, with the rest of the family likely arriving within the next few days.

Not everyone will be there this year, though: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their own thing. They’re currently on a six-week break from royal duties, holidaying in Canada.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” a statement from a spokesperson said. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

So while Canadians might not get a glimpse of the Sussexes in person, we have this sweet photo to tide us over. Happy holidays, royal watchers!

