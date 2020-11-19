Live Like Royals Do With Their Christmas Cookie Recipe

This year, you can celebrate the holidays like a royal — even if you’re not staying in a castle.

All you need to do is take a look at this video from the Royal Family of their pastry chefs making cinnamon stars, a relatively easy-looking Christmas cookie (if you don’t count the elaborate icing decorations, that is). They also linked out to the recipe.

The post is actually from last year — but if there’s any year that requires extra Christmas year, surely it’s 2020.

Despite their royal pedigree, cinnamon stars don’t require complicated ingredients or fancy equipment. Andy any cookie cutter will do, although they recommend stars or diamonds. In a pinch, a knife will also work.

Another revelation from the video is that the palace employs a pastry chef with wrist tattoos. Good for them for being so progressive!