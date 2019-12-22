It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and as an institution built on tradition, the Royal Family is getting into the Christmas spirit with gusto.

Buckingham Palace released an adorable holiday photo Saturday, showing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William surrounding young Prince George as he stirs a bowl of pudding.

Four generations of the family (three of them in line for the throne) came together to bake Christmas treats for the Royal British Legion, a charity that supports veterans and members of the armed forces.

The Queen is the head of the charity, and the Legion’s “Together at Christmas” initiative is hosted at Buckingham Palace.

A few days earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted photos and video of a Christmas party they hosted for several charities who work “tirelessly over the Christmas period.” The party was titled “A Berry Royal Christmas,” as it was co-hosted by British food writer and television personality Mary Berry (who’s appeared in classics like ’The Great British Bake Off).

The event was televised and preparations were chronicled in a BBC special.

William’s brother, Harry, brought the festive spirit to another charity on Friday.

Dressed as Santa, the Duke of Sussex released a special message for ’Scotty’s Little Soldiers,’ a charity for children who have lost their parents in the military, that was started by war widow Nikki Scott.

The video was played at the organization’s annual Christmas dinner, where kids who have lost their parents can meet others in similar situations.

Harry, who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12, was focused on keeping his message cheery.

“I heard there’s 190 of you this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” he said in the video message.

“I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize you are part of a family, part of an amazing community, and that there is support for you every single day, should you need it.”

Screengrab/Scotty's Little Soldiers Prince Harry in disguise as Santa for a special holiday message to a children's charity on Dec. 20, 2019

He ended the message by wishing the kids a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” before pulling down his fake white beard to reveal his royal grin.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle also revealed Friday they are spending their holidays in Canada, to enjoy some quality time with their son, Archie, in the country Markle used to call home when she was filming her TV show, “Suits.”

The Royal Family usually spends Christmas together at Sandringham, a rural country estate belonging to the Queen.

It’s not yet clear if her husband, Prince Phillip, will join her this year. The 98-year-old prince was admitted to hospital Friday for a pre-existing condition. He didn’t attend church near Sandringham on Sunday, but the Queen was in attendance.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

