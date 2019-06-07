It’s the best time of the year again!
Christmas in June, a.k.a. Trooping the Colour, is once again upon us. And for fans of the Royal Family, this annual celebration means only one thing: cute balcony photos!
For more than 260 years, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. For us, that’s Queen Elizabeth II. Even though technically her birthday is April 21, her ceremonial birthday is usually celebrated on the second Saturday in June.
The ceremony starts with a parade of soldiers, horses and musicians (fun fact: Queen E. used to ride a horse herself until she switched to a carriage in recent years).
After the Royal Family makes their way down the Mall, they gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a RAF fly-past.
Or, as we like to think of it, Royal Family Photo Op Gold. Through the years, some of the most memorable photos of the royal kids have come from Trooping the Colour. Savannah shushing Prince George at last year’s event was really just the icing on the cake of a long history of adorable pics.
To celebrate, check out this gallery of the cutest Trooping the Colour photos through the years.
Trust us, there are some gems.
And this year, Prince Louis may make his balcony debut! And we may even catch a glimpse of Master Archie. One can dream.
