It’s the best time of the year again!

Christmas in June, a.k.a. Trooping the Colour, is once again upon us. And for fans of the Royal Family, this annual celebration means only one thing: cute balcony photos!

For more than 260 years, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. For us, that’s Queen Elizabeth II. Even though technically her birthday is April 21, her ceremonial birthday is usually celebrated on the second Saturday in June.

The ceremony starts with a parade of soldiers, horses and musicians (fun fact: Queen E. used to ride a horse herself until she switched to a carriage in recent years).