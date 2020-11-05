The food served at a wedding is one of the most discussed details when planning one’s nuptials. What kind of appetizers will be served between the ceremony and the reception? How many choices of meat should be on the menu? Does anyone actually like chicken? Should you serve cake or doughnuts for dessert? And, arguably most importantly, should there be a late-night snack bar?

Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes had giant royal weddings, the former in 2011 and the latter in 2018, respectively, and they both served lavish yet distinct food to their wedding guests.

When it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, their reception menu was kept completely secret for almost four years — the public didn’t find out the details of the feast until Feb. 2015, four years after the party, according to the video above by Delish UK.

In photos: The royal wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate. Story continues below.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went for a traditional sit-down dinner with their 300 guests, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to forgo tradition for something less formal. According to Delish UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t have a seating arrangement or strict menu.

But both couples were adamant about several key details when it came to where the food was sourced from, and how many options their guests had to keep them happy.

