Celebrities are known for not using their real names — rather, many go by stage names. Natalie Portman’s real name, for example, is Neta-Lee Hershlag; Joaquin Phoenix was born Joaquín Rafael Bottom; Bruno Mars used to go by Peter Gene Hernandez and Reese Witherspoon’s birth name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, according to Elle magazine.

Royals also do this — sometimes they prefer using a childhood nickname, while others were advised to ditch their birth name in favour of a more regal-sounding name.

Watch the video above to find out which members of the Royal Family changed their first or last names, and why the House of Windsor ditched its original German surname.

