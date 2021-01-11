So much has changed for Rupert Grint since he warmed our hearts as Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise. We got a peek at his newfound life as a father in his Instagram-shattering post last year and recently, he’s opened up about how parenthood has “changed his perspective” at work. Watch the video above to hear Grint’s reflections.

The actor joined the ranks of parents welcoming babies during a pandemic, following the birth of his daughter, Wednesday, last May.

In the ensuing months, he went back to work on the set of “Servant,” a dark Apple TV series co-directed by M. Night Shyamalan that serves up psychological twists and scares ― to put it mildly ― about a family’s baby troubles.

Being a first-time dad and starring in a show about a parent’s worst nightmares can do a number on you, as one would expect.

“I think it’s probably the worst show to be a part of if you’ve just become a dad,” Grint said in a Comicbook.com interview.

Joking aside, Grint spoke from the heart when he went on to explain how fatherhood has impacted him.

“It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things, but also in a helpful way,” he said. “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love, it’s a very different love.”

It seems raising Wednesday with partner Georgia Groome has made the 32-year-old empathetic towards one character in particular: Dorothy. Played by actress Lauren Ambrose, Dorothy is a mom whose infant is believed to have died in the crib.

Grint plays Dorothy’s brother, Julian, on the show. He told the entertainment outlet that “getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child, is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back. So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways.”

We don’t know what that revelation will mean for his performance on the chilling show, but this emotional insight certainly makes Grint one thoughtful father.