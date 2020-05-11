Russia’s interest in the Arctic hasn’t waned in the last few months and it’s willing to jump out of a plane to prove it.



Russia’s Defence Ministry released photos from an April 25 exercise which showed members of the Russian Airborne Troop leap out of a plane, plummeting 10KM before safely landing in the Franz Josef Land arpeggio.



The exercise comes ahead of the 90th birthday of the Russian Airborne Troops and doubled as an opportunity for the force to test out new equipment.

It’s also the latest chapter in tensions between Russia and NATO allies, including Canada. With global temperatures rising, unclaimed shipping routes and pockets of natural resources have opened up, leaving countries racing to claim ownership.



