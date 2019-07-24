Actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75, his agent has confirmed.
Following a short period of illness, the star died on July 19, 2019 at his home in the Netherlands and his funeral was held on Wednesday.
The veteran actor featured in many films and TV shows over the years, but remains best-known for playing Roy Batty in “Blade Runner.”
The role saw him star opposite Harrison Ford and in the film’s closing moments, he delivered the famous “tears in rain” speech.
Following confirmation of the sad news, famous faces including director Guillermo Del Toro paid tribute to Rutger.
“RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films,” Del Toro tweeted. “My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury.”
Fans also sent their condolences:
Rutger, who was born near Amsterdam, was well-known for appearing in horror films and starred as Van Helsing in a 3D Dracula film.
More recently, he appeared in the TV series “Porters,” alongside Daniel Mays, Susan Wokoma and Tanya Franks, as well as “True Blood” as Niall Brigant.