As news spread Friday night that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87, reactions poured in from all corners of social media.
Though Ginsburg’s legal judgments affected Americans, her cultural influence wasn’t bound by borders and many famous Canadians paid tribute to her life.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to news of her passing by writing about Ginsburg’s impact on women’s rights.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s tribute also touched on other causes she championed, including the fight for LGBTQ and voting rights.
Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May called the news “heartbreaking.”
Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould called Ginsburg a “hero” to herself and many others.
Provincial politicians including B.C. Premier John Horgan, former Alberta premier Rachel Notley and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also posted messages in honour of Ginsburg.
Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, lauded Ginsburg for her legal judgments.
Canadian celebrities also joined the outpouring of grief, with actor Ryan Reynolds and musicians Tegan and Sara posting similar simple messages honouring Ginsburg.
And renowned cartoonist Michael Adder used his latest work to remind the world that despite her stature, Ginsburg cast an enormous shadow.
Ginsburg died from cancer complications, and was at home with her friends and family around her.
NPR reported that she dictated a statement to her granddaughter a few days before her death, saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
