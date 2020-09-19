Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on Feb. 10, 2020.

As news spread Friday night that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87, reactions poured in from all corners of social media.

Though Ginsburg’s legal judgments affected Americans, her cultural influence wasn’t bound by borders and many famous Canadians paid tribute to her life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to news of her passing by writing about Ginsburg’s impact on women’s rights.