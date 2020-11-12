Which famous Canadian named Ryan once lived with Justin Timberlake, has a Baldwin lookalike, and turns 40 on Nov. 12?

The illustrious Canadian actor has kept his life under wraps since his stellar 2018 portrayal of Neil Armstrong in “First Man,” with few life updates shared publicly this year — save for wife Eva Mendes’ report last month that the pandemic has kept him busy parenting their two daughters.

The radio silence has clearly left people in a state of Gosling nostalgia, as news of the “La La Land” lead’s big day on Twitter caused many to bring up what they love about the London, Ont.-born performer:

His acting chops are second-to-none

From romantic films like “The Notebook” to gritty-genre classics like “Drive,” Gosling has a history of giving world-class performances in whatever project he works on.

One of the best actors of the last decade just turned 40. He’s been on a role since Drive and it looks like he’s still going.



Happy 40th Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/MDIwb9Dpur — Jake 😳🥵 (@Gen30001) November 12, 2020

Ryan Gosling #BOTD Canadian born actor with incredible range started off his career in Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club. One of his most memorable performances was as the Driver in Drive (2011) where he plays a secretive Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. pic.twitter.com/VPO2QeIYAk — Tico Romao (@TicoRomao) November 12, 2020

Happy 40th Birthday, @RyanGosling!



Is 'The Nice Guys' the most underrated comedy of the 2010's? pic.twitter.com/ojE0alEpFp — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 12, 2020

He’s always been a looker

Hey, there’s a reason “The Notebook” was swoon-worthy.

ryan gosling on film sets is so sexy ahaha pic.twitter.com/5yIRTzxCjm — quinn (@Ieosmargot) November 12, 2020

How Gosling looks under neon lights, such as in films like “Blade Runner 2049,” was very appreciated.

happy birthday to ryan gosling in neon lights pic.twitter.com/kAXe7fbmJc — mark (@movieshardy) November 12, 2020

fluorescent neon lighting was invented for ryan gosling pic.twitter.com/7Qx0yB5OTX — ًRYAN DAY (@stonelings) November 3, 2020

Gosling has been a triple threat since day one

And his dance skills have only gotten better over time.

Justin Timberlake should count his stars Ryan Gosling chose to become a (serious) actor because he would’ve been A PROBLEM as a singer/dancer! pic.twitter.com/wlcGOAExNH — 🍑 (@Coolness1994) November 12, 2020

Don’t forget his comedic timing

His SNL appearances never fail to cause chuckles (and in the case of one skit with Kate McKinnon, barely hid his own).

Since it’s Ryan Gosling’s birthday, here’s my favorite SNL clip of Kate McKinnon making him (and everyone else) break character. pic.twitter.com/B0xOUD4aVk — Jacob (@JakeyimDb) November 12, 2020

Today is Ryan Gosling's birthday, which means it's time to rewatch one of the best #SNL skits of all time. #Papyrus pic.twitter.com/jGPcD064g7 — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) November 12, 2020

Let’s call Nov. 12 “Ryan Gosling Day” from here on out, shall we?

People are already celebrating it in true Ryan fashion: With good tunes and silliness galore.

today is ryan gosling's day, i'm gonna listen the la la land soundtrack in his honor — romi (@tchalafilms) November 12, 2020

happy ryan gosling day pic.twitter.com/IvY54cSK3i — maya (@viIIanclle) November 12, 2020

It’s Ryan Gosling screaming day pic.twitter.com/cXmbqmRGF5 — eduardo (@ryansgosling) November 12, 2020

remember when ryan gosling went to disneyland with guillermo del toro instead of going to the oscars? me too, happy ryan gosling day pic.twitter.com/AEva8ZHqNl — monse (@chillianmurphy) November 12, 2020