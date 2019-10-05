Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Have Reportedly Welcomed Their 3rd Baby

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the New York premier of "A Simple Favor" at the Museum of Modern Art on Sept. 10, 2018 in New York City.

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have reportedly welcomed their third child into the world. Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 32, are notoriously private about their family, and while neither have said anything about a new baby, several sources say that Lively actually gave birth a month or two ago during the summer. The “Deadpool” star and “Gossip Girl” actress announced their newest pregnancy in May when Lively attended the premiere of Reynolds’ film “Detective Pikachu” in a yellow dress with a visible baby bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told People magazine in May. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.” The pair are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. While baby number three’s gender and name are still unknown, Reynolds has said he wouldn’t mind if he had another daughter.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James and Inez attend the ceremony honouring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 15, 2016 in Hollywood.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, married Lively in 2012, and their relationship has become known for being both incredibly loving and full of mutual roasting. Both have said they would like a large family — Reynolds being one of four siblings while Lively was one of five — but they also want their children to be raised as normally as possible, despite their high-profile lives. “We want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish,” Lively said in a 2016 interview with Marie Claire.