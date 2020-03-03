Life

Ryan Reynolds Looks Just Like His Grandpa, Photo On Twitter Shows

A newspaper at the time called him "youthful and handsome."

British Columbia’s finest export, Ryan Reynolds, has a personal connection to another province: his grandfather Chester “Ches” Reynolds was a politician in Alberta and, as Twitter recently learned, looked just like the Vancouver-born actor.

The uncanny resemblance was revealed after a Global Edmonton news anchor shared a photo of the politician he found in the Alberta Legislature Building.

Watch the video above to see how Reynolds’ reacted and what else Twitter discovered about the elder Reynolds.

albertafamilycelebritiesLifestyle NewsRyan Reynolds