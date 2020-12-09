Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Lays Into Chris Hemsworth In Expletive-Laden Trash Talk

When it comes to the Reynolds family, the funny apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

That was evident this week, when Ryan Reynolds’ mom Tammy stepped in to help him with a little social media trash talk of a fellow Marvel star.

In a video shared by Reynolds, Tammy lays into “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth at her son’s request.

“Normally I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted,” she says.

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020

Tammy then proceeds to launch into heavily censored description of Hemsworth, saying he looks like a “bodybuilder f**ked a platypus.” But after apologizing on behalf of her son, she lays down the sickest burn of all.

“I loved you in Wonder Woman, it was the best!” she says with a smile.

Of course, that was Chris Pine who starred in “Wonder Woman,” not Chris Hemsworth (or Chris Evans or Chris Pratt or any of the other white Chrises in superhero movies these days). Reynolds also cooked up a perfect hashtag poking fun at all of the white guys named Chris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — #ChrisHevansprine.

The video was part of an ongoing AGBO Superhero League, a charity fantasy football league involving the stars of various Marvel movies and series. This is week 13 of competition and Hemsworth currently sits in sixth place, while Reynolds is in second (behind fellow Canadian icon Simu Liu.)

Liu and Reynolds did battle last month, with the “Shang-Chi” star absolutely destroying the pride of Vancouver in a diss rap.

Hemsworth returned Tammy’s burn with a video featuring his own “dad,” A.K.A. Dan Blacklock, his costumer.

But like many of us, Blacklock just can’t bring himself to say anything bad about the Canadian.

“Top mate,” he says.