Salma Hayek Thought Working With Meghan Markle 'Was A Joke'

Salma Hayek had no idea she was being considered for the cover of Meghan Markle’s guest-edited September issue of Vogue UK.

In fact, the actress told CNN in an article published Wednesday that the two had never spoken until British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful called to put her on the phone with Meghan. At first, she “thought it was a joke.”

Even as the two were talking, Hayek said, she still didn’t understand she would later be one of 15 women featured on the “Forces of Change” cover for the iconic September issue.

“She said, you know, she was the guest editor of British Vogue, and I’m thinking maybe it’s going to be an article on what we’re doing,” Hayek said. “And she said no, ‘I’m [doing a cover], I’m not going to be the cover, I’m putting my favourite women on the cover. And you’re definitely one of them. You’re one of the first ones.’”

“I did not see it coming that way. She started talking about how she’s been watching me and why me,” the 52-year-old said.