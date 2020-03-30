We’re all in the same boat right now (or rather, in separate-but-identical ones, two metres apart): stuck at home, bored, worried and longing for human connection in the age of coronavirus.

But Canadian musicians want us to remember that we do still have each other. And they’re reminding us by soundtracking our social-distancing loneliness.

Sam Roberts, for example, had his family perform his classic 2011 song, “We’re All In This Together,” a tribute to medical personnel on the front lines. Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy and his sons joined together for an online concert. And Tamia and Deborah Cox teamed up for a gorgeous duet that tugs at the heartstrings.

Looks like Canada is having its own little #TogetherAtHome moment.