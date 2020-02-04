Sami Khan of Sarnia, Ont. is headed to the Oscars Sunday.

Along with his co-director, Smriti Mundhra, Khan made the short documentary “St. Louis Superman,” which has been nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s ceremony.

The film tells the story of activist-turned-politician Bruce Franks Jr. Following the killing of Black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, and the months of protest and unrest that followed, Franks felt compelled to step up.

As a Black battle rapper with multiple face tattoos, he stood out in Missouri’s overwhelmingly white House of Representatives.

“Every community should have a superhero like Bruce,” Khan said.