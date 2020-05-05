Once again, Sandra Oh is proving how proud she is to be a Canadian. And that’s despite knowing Canadians invented the Hawaiian pizza.

On Monday night, the Ottawa-born actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” From a floral-print sofa, with her skin looking radiant — of course — she caught Kimmel up on her life under lockdown and went on to prove her knowledge of Canadian inventions.

YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Sandra Oh

She told some pretty relatable stories about trying to discourage her parents, who are sheltering at home in Vancouver, from going on unnecessary grocery trips: “Just stop going to Costco!”

And she mentioned thinking about the real-life nurses and EMTs who she was in touch with during her ten seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Many of them were retired, she said, but it’s likely a lot of them have gone back to work to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Then they got to the Canadian portion of the evening, with a game called “Is It Canadian?” Kimmel previously played the game with fellow Canuck Will Arnett, who he shouted out because Monday, when it aired, was his 50th birthday.

Because she’s the best, Oh got a perfect score, correctly guessing the Canadian-nes of flannel, Hawaiian pizza, peanut butter the California roll, and the Zamboni, which Kimmel redundantly called the “Zamboni machine.” Americans!

She brought her own trivia question for him, showing off her t-shirt featuring the CBC science show “The Nature of Things.” She asked Kimmel to guess the identity of a very ’70s-looking David Suzuki. When he didn’t know, she explained who Suzuki is to Kimmel and to his audience. A fitting tribute for Asian History Month!

It’s inspiring how she keeps educating Americans about Canadian things, despite how long she’s been a Hollywood star. If droves of Americans start becoming David Suzuki superfans now, we know why.