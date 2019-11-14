At least five people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern California, authorities said.
Police said they responded to a report of an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita around 7:30 a.m. local time. A suspect, described as an Asian male student in dark clothing, is at large, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told HuffPost.
Live video shows officers surrounding a home in a residential neighbourhood near the school. The sheriff’s department told HuffPost that the residence is an “area of interest,” but didn’t confirm an arrest.
“It’s one of my worst nightmares as sheriff,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC Los Angeles. “We all embrace our kids in the morning and send them off to school … but you never know what someone is plotting.”
“Its a sad reality of modern life, with these active shooters at schools,” he added.
Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, Calif., said it received two patients in critical condition and that three others are en route to the facility. All of the victims are students, Villanueva said.
A resident who declined to give her name said she and her neighbours had been ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.
“I was shocked when I looked out and saw all the police,” the woman told HuffPost. “We don’t normally see stuff like this.”
The woman said police were searching the backyard of a home across the street from her.
The high school, located about 65 kilometres north of Los Angeles, was evacuated and nearby Highlands Elementary and Rosedale Elementary schools are on lockdown as police search for the suspect.
Students were seen on video leaving the school with their hands in the air, escorted by authorities. In the same video, several people were seen being loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.
Saugus High School serves about 2,500 students in grades nine through 12. Authorities have set up a reunification point for parents and students at Central Park in Santa Clarita, roughly 1.6 km away from the high school.
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said U.S. President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Andy Campbell, Sara Boboltz and Ja’han Jones contributed reporting.