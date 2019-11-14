At least five people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern California, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a report of an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita around 7:30 a.m. local time. A suspect, described as an Asian male student in dark clothing, is at large, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told HuffPost.

Live video shows officers surrounding a home in a residential neighbourhood near the school. The sheriff’s department told HuffPost that the residence is an “area of interest,” but didn’t confirm an arrest.

“It’s one of my worst nightmares as sheriff,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC Los Angeles. “We all embrace our kids in the morning and send them off to school … but you never know what someone is plotting.”

“Its a sad reality of modern life, with these active shooters at schools,” he added.

Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, Calif., said it received two patients in critical condition and that three others are en route to the facility. All of the victims are students, Villanueva said.