TORONTO — Several communities in Southern Ontario cancelled their Santa Claus parades on Sunday due to a messy mix of wintry weather. Rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets created dangerous conditions in the region, prompting Burlington, Mississauga and a small Hamilton community to call off the annual public events. The Waterloo community of New Hamburg has also cancelled its celebration due to the conditions. Authorities in Burlington said the parade wouldn’t be rescheduled because of the complicated logistics involved. “Unfortunately, the parade cannot be rescheduled due to the massive amount of scheduling to co-ordinate 90 floats and road closures,” city officials said on Twitter.

“We encourage all residents to please avoid unnecessary travel today.” Officials in the other municipalities didn’t immediately say whether their events would be held at a later date. Environment Canada issued warnings across the region over the weekend, calling for dangerous icy conditions that could lead to power outages, and slippery driving conditions. The weather agency warned of possible ice buildup in the Niagara Region, London, Ont., and Windsor, Ont. In Toronto, the forecast called for up to 10 centimetres of snow and a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets. There could be as much as 15 centimetres of snow in Kingston, Ont., by the end of the day according to Environment Canada.