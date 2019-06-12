LIVING
06/12/2019 18:44 EDT

Sarah McLachlan Will Perform Canadian Anthem For Raptors At Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

The 'Angel' singer will head to Golden State Warriors turf to belt out 'O' Canada' as the Raptors play for a championship title.

  • The Canadian Press
Tom Szczerbowski via Getty Images
Sarah McLachlan at Budweiser Gardens on Mar. 17, 2019 in London, Ont. 

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada’s national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.

The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.

It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Watch: NBA Finals singer responds to O Canada critics. Story continues below.

Previous renditions of O Canada at the NBA Finals in Oakland have been met with mixed reviews.

Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced some backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune. 

Walk Off the Earth, Burlington, Ont., band, divided audiences for Game 4 when the four members gathered around a triple-necked string instrument for an acoustic folk version of “O Canada.”

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images
Doug Tranquada leads the Canadian national anthem prior to Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals in Toronto on June 10, 2019.

Longtime Toronto national anthem performer Doug Tranquada delivered the opening stanza to O Canada in Game 5 before letting fans at Scotiabank Arena take over on Monday night.

McLachlan, a Juno and Grammy winner, has a history of singing O Canada to usher in historic sports moments.

She performed the anthem at Canadian football team the BC Lions’ first game back at their newly refurbished home stadium in 2011. Two years later, she sang for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks home opener.

Also on HuffPost

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: Toronto Raptors nba finals Golden State Warriors Sarah McLachlan Canadian Anthem