Tom Szczerbowski via Getty Images Sarah McLachlan at Budweiser Gardens on Mar. 17, 2019 in London, Ont.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada’s national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.

The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.

It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

