A CP Rail freight train is seen here in Toronto on Jan. 14, 2015. The TSB says 33 oil tank cars and one hopper car derailed 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

LANIGAN, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says Monday’s fiery Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment in Saskatchewan involved the estimated release of 1.5 million litres of oil.

The resulting fire forced the temporary closure of Highway 16 due to thick, black smoke.

The TSB says 33 oil tank cars and one hopper car derailed near Guernsey, 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Of the derailed cars, about 20 were breached and spilled out product “and became engulfed in a large pool fire which burned for approximately 24 hours,” the board said Wednesday in a release.

“About 19 of the cars lost their entire loads releasing an estimated 1.5 million litres of product to either the ground or atmosphere.

“A more precise determination of the tank car damage and the amount of product released will be made as product is recovered and the investigation progresses.”

