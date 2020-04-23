Michael Bell/CP Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

REGINA — Dentist offices, hairdressers, golf courses and retail stores could be allowed to reopen starting in May under Saskatchewan’s plan to refire parts of its economy during the COVID-19 crisis. The five-phase plan presented Thursday includes timelines for when businesses and services shuttered to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus might be allowed to open their doors. Premier Scott Moe has said the number of COVID-19 cases will be monitored throughout each phase and the government will only move ahead if the infection rate stays low. In a televised speech Wednesday night, he said health officials are looking to increase testing and contact tracing. Watch: Saskatchewan plans to reopen economy in May

So far, Saskatchewan has reported 326 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. Some other provinces are thinking about reopening some parts of their economies as spread of the virus becomes manageable, but Saskatchewan says it’s the first to release a detailed plan with dates and a timeline. “Some may be concerned that this is far too soon, that reopening businesses in the coming weeks could increase the spread of COVID-19,” Moe told a news conference. “We have to find the middle ground that continues to keep our case numbers low and keep Saskatchewan people safe, while at the same time allowing for businesses to reopen and Saskatchewan people to get back to work.” Restrictions are to lift first for medical services such as dentists, optometrists and physical therapy on May 4. That also applies to fishing and boat launches. Golf courses could be allowed to reopen on May 15, followed on May 19 by retail shops that sell clothing, flowers, books, sporting goods and toys.