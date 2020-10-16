Savannah Guthrie Confronts Trump Over Retweeting Conspiracy Theories

At Thursday night’s NBC News town hall, host Savannah Guthrie confronted U.S. President Donald Trump for retweeting conspiracy theories, telling him, “You’re the president; you’re not someone’s crazy uncle.”

The NBC News anchor had asked the president to explain why he had retweeted yet another absurd conspiracy about former president Barack Obama on Tuesday.

“Why would you send a lie like that to your followers? You retweeted it,” Guthrie asked.

“That was a retweet. That was an opinion of somebody and that was a retweet. I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves,” Trump replied.

“I don’t get that. You’re the president, you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever,” Guthrie shot back.