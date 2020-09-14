This is part of an ongoing HuffPost Canada series on food insecurity and how it’s affecting Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this edition, we talk to a Toronto dietitian for tips people can use to buy cheap, healthy ingredients at all types of businesses that sell groceries.

Being mindful of grocery budgets is always a smart idea, but especially at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic: Food Banks Canada predicts that more Canadians will go hungry once CERB ends, with already high food bank usage spiking further.

Whether you’ve been affected by job loss or are looking to live more frugally, saving big on your grocery bill doesn’t mean adopting a diet of basic sustenance. Evita Basilio, 26, is a registered dietitian from Toronto who sees a diverse range of patients at her hospital-based practice. In Basilio’s line of work, she’s adapted her advice to help people enjoy delicious healthy eating regardless of their income level or kitchen skills. And while homecooked meals, especially those that are comforting or remind you of foods growing up are always king, Basilio advises people to do their best with the lifestyle they’re used to and energy levels they can manage.

“When people ask me where to grocery shop, I always say, ‘Whatever is close to you, whatever’s convenient and affordable,’” she told HuffPost Canada. “I think we spend so much time running away from our cultural identity, trying to fit into the white dominant culture and its food fads; really the healthiest food can be what’s from our culture and what tastes the best.”

Here are Basilio recommendations for Canadian grocery shoppers, broken down by the type of establishment visited: