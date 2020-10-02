I’m not a big horror movie buff, but there’s something about the never-ending terror that is 2020 that has me craving this particular genre.

Maybe it’s because anxious people find the fictional fright onscreen psychologically comforting ― or the fact that monsters and villains are at least more comprehensible than the pandemic and its bewildering rogues’ gallery that’s plagued us for the last eight months. I’ll take my chances facing Ghostface over J.K. Rowling any day, thank you.

Whatever the reason, I’ve decided to scratch my spooktacular itch with a month-long Halloween movie marathon. It’s an online challenge to watch a scary movie every day in October, a normally Herculean challenge that’s made easier by the fact that we’re all bored out of our minds at home, and by the recommendations of helpful curators of the ghoulish on Twitter.

👻🕷️ Thread of spooky movies to watch in October 🕷️👻 — Lales 🎃 (@whoislales) October 1, 2020

Halloween 2020 Media Thread! 🎃👻🦇



Everything i watch all month! pic.twitter.com/gdPNKqx0EO — 👁️Trevor👁️ (@slimyswampghost) October 1, 2020

🔪UNDERRATED HORROR MOVIE THREAD🔪



happy october! i just wanted to share some of my favorite horror movies that i haven't seen too much discussion on. hopefully you guys find these enjoyable! pic.twitter.com/no86wGYAaw — clemmie ♡ (@cIemmie) October 1, 2020

ICYMI: a year ago, i spent october highlighting black women in horror. below is a thread of 60+ scary movies and the black women who made them great! happy spooky season! 🎃✨ https://t.co/Av3oPusbfK — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) October 1, 2020

And no, you don’t have to watch a horror movie or anything too scary. Films that are supernaturally themed or borrow horror elements work just as well. Here are a few notable Halloween movies that I and other marathoners will be watching over 31 days:

Beloved classics

Horror Corridors

(Suspiria, The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Alien) pic.twitter.com/4RVtVfwAyq — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) October 1, 2020

In recent years, “Hereditary,” “It,” “Train to Busan,” and director Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” have quickly earned their places among the greats.

My favorite horror movie has to be Jordan Peele’s GET OUT. To me, the scariest thing ever is the real world. And one of the worst horrors of the world is racism. This movie was haunting. The amazing pacing, phenomenal acting, and genuinely creepy scares made it perfect. pic.twitter.com/beTjtCzvgb — |ᗷᒪᗩKE| TᕼE ᐯIᒪᒪᗩIᑎ 😈🎃🔪 (@Enemies_Allies) October 1, 2020

Campy comedies

the babysitter killer queen is my all time favorite movie of netflix period. pic.twitter.com/E0hOfsk7nT — James 🦋 (@jamesbautistaa_) September 10, 2020

Witchy fun

Made in Canada

If you haven’t seen @tripgore’s Rhymes for Young Ghouls, do it. The film dives into some serious subjects but is just a badass experience.



Plus, it has such a moody, atmospheric autumn vibe that is fitting for the current attitude of 2020. pic.twitter.com/9psfqS5pOj — 👽 SPOOKY SHEA 👽 (@justsheavassar) September 27, 2020

An underrated film that’s popped up in several recommendation lists is “What Keeps You Alive,” a thriller about a queer couple that goes on an eye-opening cabin retreat.

They put What Keeps You Alive on Netflix y’all PLEASE GO WATCH!!! It’s one of the best thrillers I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/lsIDqvN7fj — POOJA (@lannadelnegro) August 2, 2020

Queer horror essentials

Listen, there’s a reason Halloween is nicknamed Gay Christmas. Queerness and the horror genre have a fraught relationship, often conflicted by villain-coding and victimizing. Fans often read between the lines, contextualize or deconstruct in order to take what they can from works like “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” and “Sleepaway Camp.”

Romantic horror film “Let The Right One In” features a wholesome relationship between the two young leads, with one’s gender identity playing a role in the plot.

#Bales2020FilmChallenge



Day 28 - Movie about neighbors



Let the Right One In (2008) Such a sweet movie. The US version "Let Me In" actually wasn't that bad, but was completely unnecessary.@bales1181 pic.twitter.com/bJw6WVGUNh — Jono Rose sat on a pin Jono rose (@SirJonoRose) September 28, 2020

“The Quiet Room” is a short film that’s earned high praise for its portrayal of the mental health care system and queer culture.

finally watched @QuietRoomFilm by @SamWineman! if you want to experience great queer horror & scream bloody murder when @katya_zamo's mug pops up on screen i HIGHLY recommend this innovative & refreshing adventure!! now i just need it on VHS somehow 👀https://t.co/uMgWJ9Y9hi — beyza ☪️ (@extremelymoon) March 30, 2020