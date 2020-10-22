There is endless debate over the scariest moments in film, just as there is for the scariest movies of all time, but one thing’s for sure: if you’re partaking in the debate, it means you’re a horror movie fiend. Welcome to the club!

To celebrate Halloween and all things bone-chillingly spooky, Morgan Hoffman of ET Canada put together her definitive list of the top five scariest movie moments.

From that scene in the 2018 horror film “Hereditary” that “nobody saw coming” and “still haunts” Hoffman, to the one movie scene that ensured no one ever swam at night again, these frightening moments will keep you up at night.

Watch the video above to see some of the scariest movie moments (spoilers abound!) and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

