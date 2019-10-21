REGINA — In every campaign office Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has visited this election, there’s been a sign: victory is knocking. Door knocking, the party means, and Scheer did exactly that in the waning hours of the election campaign Monday as his party fights fiercely to form government. The Conservative campaign strategy focused on getting candidates out to as many doors as possible in a bid to put a more human face on the party and make the personal connections seen as key to getting out the vote. Monday morning, Scheer headed into the riding belonging to Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale, who has been in politics for nearly 45 years, the majority of them at the federal level.

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS Andrew Scheer speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Regina, Sask. on Oct. 21, 2019

“The people of Wascana are tired of a Liberal member of Parliament who always votes against them,” Scheer said outside of candidate Michael Kram’s campaign office. “Ralph Goodale has sold out Saskatchewan time and time again.” Goodale won the Regina-Wascana riding in 2015 with 55 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives at about 30 per cent. But the party said frustration with the Liberal government and the carbon tax debate could push voters more strongly into their column this time around.

Chris Wattie/Reuters Ralph Goodale attends a news conference in Ottawa on May 7, 2018.