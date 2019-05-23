Justin Tang/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on April 7, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pledged Thursday to get tough on crime with mandatory minimum sentences of five years for anyone convicted of abusing children.

Scheer, who made an announcement in the Montreal suburb of Delson, Que., said he will ensure sentences for sexual crimes against children take into account the length and severity of abuse.

Wounds from sexual abuse last a lifetime, Scheer said, adding the penalty should “fit the crime” and that survivors need to be assured the federal government will ensure offenders are appropriately punished.