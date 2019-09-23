POLITICS
09/23/2019 11:59 EDT

Andrew Scheer Promises To Remove Stress Test For Mortgage Renewals

The Tories are also pledging to bring back 30-year loans.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign stop in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is laying out a plan this morning he says will make it cheaper for Canadians to buy a home.

Scheer says he’d return to allowing people to take out 30-year mortgages to help lower monthly payments.

He says a Conservative government would also ease what’s known as the stress test on mortgages, and remove the test altogether from mortgage renewals.

Scheer also says he’d make surplus federal real estate available for development to increase housing supply.

The Tories are pledging to launch an inquiry into money laundering in the real estate sector.

Scheer is campaigning Monday in the Toronto-area suburb of Vaughan and then moving on to St. Catharines, Ont.

