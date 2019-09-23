Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign stop in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is laying out a plan this morning he says will make it cheaper for Canadians to buy a home.

Scheer says he’d return to allowing people to take out 30-year mortgages to help lower monthly payments.

He says a Conservative government would also ease what’s known as the stress test on mortgages, and remove the test altogether from mortgage renewals.