MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer is promising a Conservative government would launch a judicial inquiry to find out what happened during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer made the pledge during a visit to Justin Trudeau’s Montreal riding of Papineau on Thursday morning, saying an inquiry would finally provide Canadians the answers they deserve about the government’s involvement in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution.

“No longer will a corrupt prime minister be able to be the gatekeeper of his own misconduct,” said Scheer. “These measures will safeguard our democracy against the whims of sleazy and unscrupulous politicians.”

The federal ethics commissioner concluded earlier this year that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to allow the Quebec-based firm to avoid prosecution on corruption charges related to contracts in Libya.

But the commissioner also said he was unable to get all the information required to assess what happened.