Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer had an unusual exchange on the noisy streets of Dieppe, N.B. Thursday that is now being promoted in a 12-second clip from Conservatives.

Scheer and Trudeau were both there to celebrate National Acadian Day and the World Acadian Congress. Both took part in the “Grand Tintamarre,” a tradition that sees revellers take to the streets to make a ruckus with noisemakers.

While it’s not uncommon for federal leaders to see each other at the same event, this one took place one day after federal ethics commissioner, Mario Dion, found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act in the SNC-Lavalin affair. Scheer responded to the report by reiterating calls for the RCMP to investigate the matter.

‘This is a good day today’: Trudeau

The watchdog ruled Trudeau improperly used the power of his office to pressure his former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to try to halt the criminal prosecution of the Quebec-based engineering firm with a remediation agreement.

In a clip posted online by the Conservative Party Friday, Trudeau is shown greeting Scheer in the crowd, calling him “Andrew.” The Tory leader can be heard quietly replying, “you have to stop lying to Canadians.”

“Oh, this is a good day today,” Trudeau replies, smiling and flapping a noisemaker. It is unclear whether the prime minister heard what Scheer said to him.