All I want for Christmas is youuuuu, bébé!

That’s right, “Schitt’s Creek” just got Mimi-fied, thanks to the TV show’s digital producer, Calum Shanlin, who created a supercut of the Emmy-winning series to the tune of the Mariah Carey holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Shanlin posted the incredibly charming holiday gift on Instagram this week and titled his masterpiece, “all I want for Christmas is you, bébé,” a nod to Moira Rose’s singular take on the word.

Check it out below (or here) and try not to weep with happiness:

“Schitt’s Creek” stars also got sucked into this vortex of holiday spirit. Canadian actress Annie Murphy, who plays spoiled but earnest daughter Alexis, wrote, “You are a goddamn genius” on the Instagram post, and the show’s creator and star, Dan Levy a.k.a. David, wrote, “You outdid yourself this holiday.”

Mariah Carey also gave her stamp of approval by commenting, “I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!! Did I mention I love it? LOL.”

For those who aren’t aware of the history between the chanteuse and the hit show, Carey is an avid “Schitt’s Creek” fan, and the feeling is mutual, with both Dan Levy’s character David a huge Mariah stan, and Levy himself a Carey supporter.

In June, the cast came together for YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement, and were surprised when the singer crashed their performance of her hit song “Hero.” “I think I’m having a heart attack!” Levy, as David, exclaimed before bursting into tears.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Carey also showed up for the cast when the series took home a record-breaking nine wins at the 2020 Emmys in September, including Levy’s awards for Best Writing, Best Directing, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The singer tweeted her congratulations to the Canadian actor, noting, “You’ll always be my David Rose,” a nod to Patrick’s wedding vows to David on the series finale, which was taken from the chorus to Carey’s song, “Always Be My Baby.”

In an earlier episode, Patrick tells David, “You’re my Mariah Carey,” after confessing his love for him.

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 🤩🤩🤩 You'll always be my David Rose 😘 xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020