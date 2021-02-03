Instagram: @alexismurphy/Getty Images Canadian actress Annie Murphy is auctioneering the paper plate, on which she scribbled the lyrics to her surprise Billboard chart-topping hit, to benefit Eva's Initiatives for Homeless Youth.

Canadian obsession “Schitt’s Creek” has given us plenty of iconic TV moments over six seasons, with the hilarious song “A Little Bit Alexis” chief among them.

Superfans still singing along to actress Annie Murphy’s catchy la-la-las can now bid on a paper plate that helped her make the track, with proceeds supporting homeless youth in Toronto.

The performer served up a photo of the keepsake on Saturday, along with its backstory.

“This, in all of its paper plate-y glory, is what I used while recording ‘A Little Bit Alexis,’ because my brain is old and full of holes,” Murphy wrote cheekily. “I would like you to have it.”

Murphy needed to remember the lyrics of “A Little Bit Alexis” ― which includes legendary lines like “I’m expensive sushi” and “I’m a little bit single, even when I’m not” ― and didn’t have any paper to jot them down. Thankfully the disposable dinnerware had enough room to capture the Rose socialite’s lyrics and big personality.

Half of the money raised by the plate will go to Eva’s Initiatives For Homeless Youth, a long-running Toronto charity that provides shelter and essential programming for older teens and adults under 24 experiencing homelessness.

Murphy is certainly a fan of the good work they do and the feeling is mutual.

“We love a little bit of Alexis Rose!” the organization tweeted.

The Canadian star previously raised funds for another Toronto collective supporting homeless locals: She auctioneered a red carpet dress in late January to help Encampment Support Network, a group that’s advocated for homeless Torontonians over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amateur hit by Alexis Rose continues to bring joy, in the form of a duet remix on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year:

And a dance-filled music video from last May:

If bidding on the paper plate is not within your budget, you can still pull a Murphy and give back in your own way: Eva’s Initiatives accepts financial donations, and Torontonians can also donate gifts like gift cards and iPads. Learn more here.