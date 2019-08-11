‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Give $20K To LGBT Youth Line For Dan Levy’s Birthday

Fans of the massively popular Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” have raised more than $20,000 for Ontario’s LGBT Youth Line in honour of co-creator Dan Levy’s birthday. The actor, who created the show with his father, Eugene Levy, turned 36 on Friday, and posted about the fundraiser on his social media channels.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Dan Levy arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“You are changing lives, you are saving lives and you are helping young people in crisis. This was a birthday present I could have never imagined and it will go down as one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given, and I can’t thank you enough for your empathy and your generosity,” Levy said in a video.

“Schitt’s Creek” is about a wealthy family who lose their fortune and are forced to move to their only remaining asset: the small town of Schitt’s Creek. They move into the town’s motel, and begin to adjust to their new lives, all the while making connections with the residents of their new community. The show has been lauded for its portrayal of pansexuality, through Levy’s character, David Rose, as well as the way his sexuality is accepted and presented in the storyline, with a focus on love and connection and no storylines involving homophobia. This isn’t the first time “Schitt’s Creek” fans have supported LGBT Youth Line. The show released a cover of Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” in season four, and sent all Canadian proceeds to the organization.

CBC Noah Reid and Dan Levy as Patrick Brewer and David Rose in season five of 'Schitt's Creek.'

While hoards of fans donated to the birthday fundraiser, Levy’s castmates pitched in too. Catherine O’Hara, who plays Levy’s mother, Moira, on the show donated $265 to the cause. Another donation was posted under the name Noah Reid, the name of the actor who plays Levy’s on-screen fiancé. HuffPost Canada spoke with the fundraiser’s lead organizer, Bea Edwards, to find out what inspired the campaign. The 35-year-old, who lives in Indiana, said she works in social media, and has worked on everything from political campaigns to non-profits in the past. Those experiences helped her get the fundraiser off the ground. She reached out to a large group of fellow fans and suggested a fundraiser as a tangible way to thank Levy for what the show has meant to them. “The last day of filming of the last season of the show, we were all like, ‘This is sad but it’s happy. What can we do to give something back to this cast and especially to Dan to show them how much they’d given to us?’ And so we talked a little bit about his birthday… and I was like, ‘Listen messages are awesome and great, we should do those, but what if we actually gave back to an organization that he really cares about?’”

Screenshot/Canada Helps A screenshot of the CanadaHelps page for the fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.

She said organizing it was easy with help from the platform CanadaHelps.org, which sends all funds to non-profits directly. The initial goal was a mere $500, because the organizers didn’t want to get too ambitious. “We launched it six weeks before his birthday thinking, ‘Oh, it’ll take a lot of time. We’ll just test this out’ and then in less than two days we had $3,000 already,” Edwards said. She also said reading all the “heartwarming and lovely” messages from people who donated to the campaign was amazing. “People that watch the show take the show and its message to heart... Dan has said kindness always wins… This is people living that value in action.” LGBT Youth Line is a youth-led organization that has been providing peer support and leadership opportunities for 2SLGBTQ youth across Ontario for 25 years. Berkha Gupta, Youth Line’s executive director, told HuffPost Canada that Edwards reached out to them to find out the best way to get the money to Youth Line. They guided organizers to CanadaHelps, and the fan group took it from there. Money will go towards outreach in rural regions Gupta said they knew the fundraiser would do well because of the show’s popularity, but it blew past expectations. “I’m a fan of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ myself and love Dan’s character so when they first set their $500 fundraising goal, I knew it was going to go well beyond that, just knowing the show’s reach. But I couldn’t have imagined it to go up above $20,000 like it did.” Since Youth Line is a small organization, Gupta noted that the money would go a long way in helping queer youth across the province. “We always love our third party fundraisers… because obviously as a small organization we have very little resources to put towards fundraising most days,” they explained. “So it’s really great for us because it means that work happens, but it also raises visibility for us and in the audience that normally we’re not able to reach.” Gupta said the donations would be put towards serving more regions in Ontario and increasing their outreach in rural and suburban Northern Ontario communities. “We know we’re needed more [in those areas] because those youth often have nowhere to go to and so as an online service and a support service, we’re able to better our work to reach youth in those regions so they know we exist,” they said.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @danjlevy!



Check out this super cute video we made for @instadanjlevy and the fans of @SchittsCreek in honour of his birthday! Its not too late to join other fans and make a donation here: https://t.co/gfQ0nuWNMXpic.twitter.com/VXsh96IRQL — LGBT YouthLine (@LGBTYouthLine) August 9, 2019

Both Edwards and Gupta made it clear that the show and the world Levy crafted has resonated with them on a personal level. “This story of a family that comes together in a town that is accepting and loving of all of its numbers… and tells real love stories about real people no matter who they are,” Edwards said. “I come from a small town that I wish was like that.” “I’ve been in queer community a long time and I will say that it’s a show that still brings me to tears… even though we’re starting to see more and more queer representation in media, I would still say it’s one of the few, if not only characters I’ve seen where we’re seeing tenderness among men,” Gupta said. “They’re breaking the narratives that we’ve often seen in media that if it’s gay men, they must all have to be sleeping with each other and they must all only be about the sex.” On Saturday, seven of the 11 organizers behind the fundraiser met up at at a “Schitt’s Creek” event in Detroit, where Levy took time to celebrate them for their campaign. Edwards said they hadn’t really known each other before the fundraiser but now consider each other the best of friends.