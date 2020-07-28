VALERIE MACON via Getty Images The cast of "Schitt's Creek" at last year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.

Consider us glee-ridden: “Schitt’s Creek” is up for a total of 15 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and a nod in each of the four comedy acting categories for its stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

Murphy, who plays the spoiled but sweet Alexis and whose unique cadences made “Ew, David” a thing, told Vulture that she choked on bacon when she found out she was nominated.

“I was sitting on the floor eating pancakes, and I’d just finished choking on a large piece of bacon,” she said of the moment she heard the news. “I gathered around my laptop and found out that way. Actually, the bacon choking was post-finding out; it was a reactionary gasp.”

“Schitt’s Creek” is nominated for its sixth and final season, so this is its last chance to pick up awards. Last year it was nominated for four awards, including Best Comedy Series and acting nods for O’Hara and the elder Levy, but didn’t win.

Two other Canadians were nominated in high-profile categories: Sandra Oh for Best Actress in a Drama for her role on “Killing Eve,” and Toronto-born Samantha Bee’s late-night political comedy show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” for Best Variety Talk Series.

Some of the non-Canadian Emmy highlights include Zendaya’s nomination for “Euphoria” (and Leslie Jones’s reaction to it), and nods for “Watchmen,” “Succession,” “Insecure,” and “Mrs. America.” Some of the weirder choices include nomination for “Love is Blind,” one of the worst reality shows ever made, and the inexcusable snub of Kaitlyn Dever’s strong and heartbreaking performance in “Unbelievable.”