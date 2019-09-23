'Schitt's Creek' Loses At The Emmys, But Still Makes Canada Proud

“Schitt’s Creek” lost out at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmys on Sunday, but that didn’t stop Canadians from savouring the broadcast with “Rose”-coloured glasses on. After all, it marks the start of Catherine O’Hara’s beloved character Moira Rose’s favourite season: “awards.”

While stars O’Hara and Eugene Levy went home empty-handed in their lead acting comedy categories, the show still made history as the first-ever Canadian co-production to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. “Schitt’s Creek” received four nominations in total, and to commemorate its Emmy debut, 10 members of the highly-bingeable and two-time Canadian Screen Award winning series’ cast walked the purple carpet together. In fact, from the sounds of it, no team had more fun ringing in their huge honours than the “Schitt’s Creek” crew.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The "Schitt's Creek" cast, from left: Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Emily Hampshire, Karen Robinson, at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

“Listen, we don’t know if we’ll ever get this again, you’ve got to bring everybody, you’ve got to celebrate,” Dan Levy said in an interview with eTalk. Levy — who serves as the show’s co-creator, executive producer, and stars as gallerist-turned-apothecary store owner David Rose — seemed to take that joyous message to heart, as he beamed with pride throughout the ceremony and prior to the big show. His on-screen (and real-life) dad and producing partner Eugene shared in his son’s jubilation, speaking to the night’s excitement to eTalk.

“I like the fact that we were a little show out of Canada, that there were no expectations,” said Eugene. “And yet here we are, and again, I credit our fans for putting the word out in a big way… The fact that we’re on the same playing field as some of the best shows on television is an amazing, I think, accomplishment for us! Just being here tonight is something I never thought would happen when we put this thing [together].” The word-of-mouth hit will air its sixth and final season on the CBC and Pop in January (and is currently on Netflix as well), but before audiences get their final glimpse of the Rose family and their fish-out-of-water misadventures, they were treated to several sartorial awards show Easter eggs. O’Hara rocked Moira’s trademark black and white, donning a custom Greta Constantine gown for the occasion. O’Hara kept her accessories Canadian as well, completing her look with Maison Birks jewels. She teased the look in a profile with the LA Times earlier this week, and even presented the Outstanding Supporting Actress award with Amy Poehler, who also sported a gold and black jumpsuit from the Canadian label. O’Hara though… she was the real hit. Let’s not forget that Moira Rose once hosted the non-televised portion of the People’s Choice Awards.

To the E! @PeoplesChoice Awards producers... Moira Rose is available for any and all hosting opportunities. pic.twitter.com/iJ5sXpFLkL — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 4, 2019

Fans know what we’re talking about.

Let Catherine O’Hara host the Emmy’s as Moira Rose you cowards — Amy Adams’ Emmy (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

The cast’s subtle odes to “Schitt’s Creek”’s country of origin and fans continued with Dan’s look too. In a nod to his character David’s recent engagement to Patrick (AKA Noah Reid, who won a Canadian Screen Award for his work on the show back in March), Levy wore rings that resembled those new gold accessories at both pre-Emmy parties and the broadcast ceremony.

Between Daniel Levy wearing THOSE rings and Catherine O’Hara doing light Moira Rose cosplay, I am a Schitt’s Creek mess of emotions. #EmmysRedCarpetpic.twitter.com/nrGJ71m5S6 — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) September 22, 2019

Things I cannot handle: @danjlevy keeping and wearing David's engagement rings. To the Emmys. It's just too much. pic.twitter.com/hCh5D41KyX — Natalie 'If We Win This, We're Free' Fisher (@nataliefisher) September 22, 2019

Win or lose though, everything was coming up “Roses” at the Emmys. O’Hara, Dan and Eugene were spotted in the audience applauding for “Fleabag”’s Outstanding Comedy Series win, with Dan telling People that being honoured alongside shows like “Veep” is the ultimate compliment, and the “gift of all of this.” Fellow Canadian treasure and “Good Boys” star Jacob Tremblay also made sure to send his love to the crew prior to television’s biggest night. He let the “Schitt’s Creek” cast know he was cheering them on with a tweet:

Canadian writer Zoe Whittall, who has 13 story editor credits on “Schitt’s Creek,” spoke to the show’s growth and fandom as well, noting that its profile has only risen since she was a part of the crew back in 2017.

When I worked on Schitt's Creek I went to a party of American TV writers and no one there knew the show at the time, so it was such a thrill to just see the show's name up just now on the Emmys for best comedy. So cool. — Zoe Whittall (@zoewhittall) September 23, 2019