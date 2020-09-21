Twitter / Schitt's Creek "Schitt's Creek" cast members Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Karen Robinson, Dan Levy and Noah Reid on Sunday night.

On a gorgeous, late-summer evening during a global pandemic “Schitt’s Creek” cast celebrated the Emmys at a castle. Truly, it’s what Moira Rose would have wanted.

The show, which won the first seven awards of the night including the four main acting awards for comedy as well as writing and directing honours, had already won two before Sunday night’s broadcast began: Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Several members of the cast and crew went into self-isolation following negative COVID tests so that they could watch the Emmys together, according to the show’s Twitter account.

Dan Levy wore a grey Thom Brown skirt suit as an homage to his character’s wedding outfit in the show’s final episode, according to Entertainment Weekly, who apparently had reporters and photographers at Sunday night’s festivities. (Our invites must have gotten lost in the mail.)

The cast of "Schitt's Creek" in the show's finale episode.