On a gorgeous, late-summer evening during a global pandemic “Schitt’s Creek” cast celebrated the Emmys at a castle. Truly, it’s what Moira Rose would have wanted.
The show, which won the first seven awards of the night including the four main acting awards for comedy as well as writing and directing honours, had already won two before Sunday night’s broadcast began: Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.
Several members of the cast and crew went into self-isolation following negative COVID tests so that they could watch the Emmys together, according to the show’s Twitter account.
Dan Levy wore a grey Thom Brown skirt suit as an homage to his character’s wedding outfit in the show’s final episode, according to Entertainment Weekly, who apparently had reporters and photographers at Sunday night’s festivities. (Our invites must have gotten lost in the mail.)
A photo posted by the magazine showed the show’s star Dan Levy and his on-screen love interest, Noah Reid, in front of what looks like Casa Loma. The castle-like mansion in uptown Toronto was built by financier Sit Henry Pellatt in the early 1900s, but he was forced to move out of the opulent home he had built in 1924, when he lost all his money after a series of risky investments. It’s an origin story the Rose family can relate to.