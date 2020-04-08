“Schitt’s Creek” is officially over after six seasons of LOL hilarity, sweet connections, and true characters. Fans of the Canadian comedy were treated to a tear-jerker of a series finale full of love — followed by a bonus behind-the-scenes episode meant to thank the show’s supporters.

Show creator Dan Levy punctuated that gratitude with a Twitter note.

And, as they have done for years, fans sent their thanks back to their beloved show, for six seasons that meant a lot to so many of us ...

For raising $200,000 for food banks in Canada and the U.S.

Giving back ’til the very end, the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” set up a series of Instagram Lives this week as a way to raise money for food banks in Canada and the U.S. during the coronavirus crisis.

Thank you @Realeugenelevy and the entire cast of @SchittsCreek....this is amazing and we appreciate it so much.



Thank you to fans in Canada and the US, for supporting @foodbankscanada & @FeedingAmerica. Your support during difficult times, means so much. 🥰 — Surrey Food Bank (@SurreyFoodBank) April 7, 2020

For its sweetly straight-forward portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships

Neurotic, highly-strung David’s relationship with supportive, even-keeled Patrick started in the third season, and quickly became one its strongest storylines.

It was a deliberate choice on Dan Levy’s part to present the show without any homophobia: anti-gay rhetoric just isn’t a part of the “Schitt’s Creek” universe, which he’s called “the only political stand” he’s taken as a showrunner.

“If you take the hate out, if you take the rules that are dictating who you can love, how you can love them, what kind of people are good people, what kind of people are bad people, you’re only left with joy,” he said at a cast roundtable, “which can only have an enlightening effect on whoever’s watching it.”

I was late to the @SchittsCreek bandwagon. Binged the first 5 seasons twice last year. It was so great to watch a healthy gay couple go through life in a word without homophobia. Watching it with my partner, it gave me hope for our future. Thank you @danjlevy. #SchittsFinale — I watch too much TV (@randommusings33) April 8, 2020

Plus Levy wanted to present an “incredibly nonchalant” romantic storyline between two men without tragedy or handwringing, something rarely seen on TV.

“That’s been very deliberate so to not make the queer story lines stand out in any way, because we don’t want them to,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly last year. “We want them to be presented with the same kind of casual ease that we present straight story lines.”

So to Dan Levy and the rest of Schitt’s Creek - thank you. Thank you for showing gay love stories that celebrate their love separate from sex but also still celebrate their queerness. It’s so very much appreciated. — Jason Trevino (@jasetrevino) March 2, 2019

For gloriously celebrating live music

Patrick serenading David with a stripped-down version of Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” is often (correctly) cited as one of the show’s best moments. It’s “disarmingly sweet,” as Vanity Fair said: romantic without being cloying, a big gesture but also quiet, in the way romance really lives.

But there are other (figuratively) unsung musical moments from the show that deserve to be celebrated, too. One of the most moving revolves around Stevie, the motel’s seemingly tough-as-nails receptionist. After a tough breakup that leaves her with a debilitating sense of self-doubt, she gets cast in the town’s production of “Cabaret.”

Her rendition of one of the show’s standout tunes, “Maybe This Time,” starts off timid but rises quickly, until she’s belting it out, surprising even herself by loudly letting herself hope that things will get better.

DAN YOUR MUSIC CHOICES ARE FLAWLESS LOVE PHOENIX thank you for your taste... also for your creation of this show I guess that was nice too 💙 — olivia (@theschittplace) November 18, 2019

An honourable mention goes to the Jazzagals, Moira’s characteristically quirky women’s choir.

And of course, “A Little Bit Alexis,” a perfect encapsulation of one of the show’s funniest characters. (Sample lyrics: “I’m a Lamborghini / I’m a Hollywood star / I’m a little bit tipsy / When I drive my car.”)

The greatest cardio song ever! Thank you ⁦@annefrances⁩ https://t.co/Cj0YObYc1G — Ms. Rona Quarantina (@tommyjon2000) April 2, 2020

Having trouble with anxiety today but this song came on during my workout & for a few minutes I felt just a little bit Alexis. Made my day. Thanks @annefrances & @SchittsCreek 😘 pic.twitter.com/AnFS44u1fo — JC McCoy 💙🏞 (@jcmcbuff) February 11, 2020

For blessing us with six years of Catherine O’Hara as a loving but madcap matriarch

What’s the best thing about Moira Rose? It’s hard to decide whether to honour the vocabulary, the pronunciation, the wigs, the ad for fruit wine ... the list goes on.

There are far fewer opportunities for actresses over 45 than there should be. But no one could watch Catherine O’Hara as Moira and tell us that complex, eccentric women in their 60s aren’t incredibly compelling to watch. They just couldn’t.

Moira Rose will go down as one of the greatest characters of television #SchittsFinale pic.twitter.com/XNRbHCetli — wendell chalamet (@RhodeToLove) April 8, 2020

Moira Rose is the best TV character ever written and that is a hill I will die on. #SchittsFinale pic.twitter.com/U32Sd0u3Ud — Michael Pereira (@MichaelVPereira) April 8, 2020

I believe in one god and her name is Moira Rose #SchittsFinale @SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/lKbfJTtqiv — ivy (@chasingxmoons) April 8, 2020

For reassuring parents that their LGBTQ+ kids are growing up in a more accepting world than they did

A tweet from Dan Levy’s real-lifemom, screenwriter Deborah Devine, beautifully sums up the progress that’s been made in just her son’s generation.

Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one.@danjlevy ❤️❤️ — deb d (@tingtime) April 7, 2020

There’s obviously so much more to be done. But it’s worth acknowledging the triumphs, too.

For celebrating family

The Rose family is idiosyncratic, to say the least. They weren’t always close, and they still don’t always understand each other. But above all, the show is about a family that loves and accepts each other, and fans are on the journey with them, figuring out how to do that with their own families, too.

i hope i articulated this in a way that makes sense. thank you @SchittsCreek for everything you do. and thank you @danjlevy for this incredible show that has saved so many lives including my own, idk where i’d be without it and the family i’ve found from it. 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/63hlb7mncf — noah weed (@danlesby) April 3, 2020

My #SchittsCreek story. Here’s how this show and @danjlevy helped our family find itself. ❤️ Thank you isn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/7fmoKpc3V0 — Ashley (@A_Stonemetz) April 4, 2020

That level of affirmation is especially important for a lot of queer families.

“Too often, LGBTQ2 representations in pop culture either end in tragedy or farce,” Brianna Sharpe wrote for HuffPost Canada earlier this year.

But “Schitt’s Creek” is “an invitation to do better,” a bisexual mom of two living in Calgary told her. Positive portrayals of queer families living honestly and lovingly “can bring so much hope,” she said.

For changing the conversation about pansexuality

Explaining the term “pansexual” with a clear, accessible analogy that’s still regularly cited is definitely going to be one of the show’s legacies.

Seeing pansexuality represented in @SchittsCreek makes my heart happy 🥰🥰 🥰thank you @danjlevy — Rachel🌼 (@rachelstired) February 8, 2019

For revelling in high fashion

Moira Rose will not soon be forgotten for her black-and-white fashion, bold accessory choices, and astonishing wig collection. The outfit she wears to officiate the series-ending wedding is ... well, unparalleled Moira.

Thank you, Moira Rose, for reminding me that great fashion is always something that’s a tad ridiculous. Forever grateful for this character and how alive she makes this lil bébé feel. #CatherineOHaraDay pic.twitter.com/GZst1QKP7Z — Stacey Nguyen (@yecats_nguyen) March 5, 2020

David, too, will be remembered for his lewks. How many primetime characters have their own digital paper dolls that you can dress in a wide variety of daring patterns and oversized sweaters?

David is my fashion Sherpa. pic.twitter.com/IPxB2MLalE — Why Aren't We Recording This? Podcast (@WawrtPodcast) June 25, 2019

If I ever go to the #Oscars, I want my response on the red carpet to “Who are you wearing?” to be: “A tux inspired by the combined fashion aesthetic of Moira, Johnny, David and Alexis Rose.” So. Much. Fashion. Fabulousness. #SchittsCreek — Prasanna Ranganathan (@PRanganathan) February 6, 2019

For reassuring us that everything will be OK

Since the first episode aired on CBC in 2015, “Schitt’s Creek” has always provided welcome escapism: it’s a sweet, funny, self-contained universe we can enter whenever we need to zone out of the real-world challenges. Now that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, the real world is feeling pretty scary.

But Moira, blessed Moira, had some prescient words for those at the finale’s wedding — and perhaps, for the rest of us: “It is all but impossible to explain why things happen the way they do. Our lives are like little bébé crows, carried upon a curious wind, and all we can wish for our families, for those we love, is that that wind will eventually place us on solid ground.”

Thank you Schitt's Creek for helping my hubby and I laugh again in this horrible, crazy time. @danjlevy you, your family and the entire cast are absolutely mad and equally brilliant. — Michelle Stanley (@stanley5704) April 2, 2020

This is officially a Schitt's Creek stan account forever and always. Thank you for the last 6 years of laughter, tears, and pure joy. @danjlevy @SchittsCreek #SchittsCreek #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/ETWJYxAwhl — nothing to see here (@oklahomo2) April 8, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek” can be streamed on Netflix, CBC Gem in Canada, and POP TV in the U.S.