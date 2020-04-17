Classic Sitcom Openings Reimagined For 'Schitt's Creek'

Beloved Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” recently signed off after six seasons. But fans are far from being done with the sitcom.
Mega-fan Calum Shanlin, who was also responsible for the CBC show’s social accounts, said he took his first post-finale week to relax — but he ended up creating a series of videos that set the opening credits of “Schitt’s Creek” to the theme songs of several other recognizable sitcoms.
Check out his adapted versions of the “Schitt’s Creek” opening — but make it “The Office,” “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Parks and Rec,” and “30 Rock.”
They’re pretty catchy! Check it out:
“The Office”
“Friends”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Parks and Recreation”
“30 Rock”
Shanlin also made sure to flag the original inspiration from last fall, when the Rose family was re-imagined as the Roys in “Succession.”
Which adaptation is your favourite?