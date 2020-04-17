Life

Classic Sitcom Openings Reimagined For 'Schitt's Creek'

So catchy!

Beloved Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” recently signed off after six seasons. But fans are far from being done with the sitcom.

Mega-fan Calum Shanlin, who was also responsible for the CBC show’s social accounts, said he took his first post-finale week to relax — but he ended up creating a series of videos that set the opening credits of “Schitt’s Creek” to the theme songs of several other recognizable sitcoms.

Check out his adapted versions of the “Schitt’s Creek” opening — but make it “The Office,” “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Parks and Rec,” and “30 Rock.”

They’re pretty catchy! Check it out:

“The Office”

“Friends”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Parks and Recreation”

“30 Rock”

Shanlin also made sure to flag the original inspiration from last fall, when the Rose family was re-imagined as the Roys in “Succession.

Which adaptation is your favourite?

