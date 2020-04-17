Classic Sitcom Openings Reimagined For 'Schitt's Creek'

Calum Shanlin/Twitter

Beloved Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” recently signed off after six seasons. But fans are far from being done with the sitcom.

Mega-fan Calum Shanlin, who was also responsible for the CBC show’s social accounts, said he took his first post-finale week to relax — but he ended up creating a series of videos that set the opening credits of “Schitt’s Creek” to the theme songs of several other recognizable sitcoms.

Check out his adapted versions of the “Schitt’s Creek” opening — but make it “The Office,” “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Parks and Rec,” and “30 Rock.”

They’re pretty catchy! Check it out:

“The Office”

Schitt's Creek, but make it the Office pic.twitter.com/dhfG5NPa7F — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

“Friends”

Schitt's Creek, but make it Friends pic.twitter.com/MviLIEBUxE — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Schitt's Creek, but make it Brooklyn Nine-Nine pic.twitter.com/7SXFc5HKsS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

“Parks and Recreation”

Schitt's Creek, but make it Parks and Rec pic.twitter.com/N9lJYqDo7E — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

“30 Rock”

Schitt's Creek, but make it 30 Rock pic.twitter.com/3w7GZPlToS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Shanlin also made sure to flag the original inspiration from last fall, when the Rose family was re-imagined as the Roys in “Succession.”

Which adaptation is your favourite?